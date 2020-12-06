Janice Doukas
December 2, 2020
Long Beach, Mississippi - Our precious Janice Dale Doukas was born on October 13, 1942, and she was united with our Father in Heaven on December 2, 2020. Though our time on Earth with her is finished, we're grateful for the gift of salvation and to be able to see her again.
An avid gardener in her prime, Janice became quite fond of daisies. Her early life of being a mother of 3 and a caretaker for elders was symbolic to her favorite flower. She was a nurturer by nature. She frequented yard sales and collected antiques in her spare time, and we'll always remember how happy they made her.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, John Joseph Flechas and Doris Showers Webber; and her brothers, Irving and Armand DePierne. Janice will be lovingly missed by her husband, John Doukas, Sr.; her children, Sabrina Doukas, Ann Hiestand (Jeff), and Michael Doukas, Jr.; her three grandchildren, Justin Ford (Valerie), Ryan Ford, and Morgan Doukas; her great-grandchildren, Cameran Savner and Beckham Ford; and her siblings, Crystal Wescovich (Tom) and Robbie Webber (Sherry).
There will be a private graveside service for our family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Methodist Church in Gulfport, MS.
"Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: And whoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. Believeth thou this?"
John 11:25-26 KJV
The Riemann Family Funeral Home, Long Beach, is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com