Janice Louise "Auntie" Girouard



1934 - 2019



Ocean Springs



Janice Louise "Auntie" Girouard, age 85, of Ocean Springs, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Hattiesburg, MS.



Ms. Girouard was born on January 16, 1934 in Boston, MA to Walter and Marion Girouard. She graduated from high school and was in the Air Force from 1952 until 1955 where she was stationed in England during the Korean War. Ms. Girouard was a very adventurous woman.



She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marion Barnes; and nephew, Duane John Barnes, Jr.



Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Janice L. Knotts, Cheryl Barnes, David Barnes, and Cathy MaCrae; great-nieces and nephews, Cheryl Knotts Treloar, Shawn Knotts, Justin Knotts, Madison MaCrae, and Domonic MaCrae; "adopted" nieces and nephews, Jessica Forehand, Jonathan Knotts, Christina Knotts, and Kenny Knotts, Jr.; and 6 great-great-nieces and nephews.



A gathering for friends and family will be announced at a later date.



The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



