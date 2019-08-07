|
|
Janice M. Henry
1944 ~ 2019
Long Beach
Janice M. Henry, 75, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, in Gulfport, MS.
Mrs. Henry was born in Quincy, IL on January 10, 1944 to Henry and Velma Burwinkel. She graduated from Payson High School in Payson, IL. Mrs. Henry was a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend to all who knew her. While she worked a variety of jobs during her life, she will best be remembered for being active in the lives of her daughters and all their friends. From being a band mom to OM coach, she always had time to listen and help. Any spare time was spent creating amazing crochet or embroidered items, feeding the birds, and playing games with friends and family.
Mrs. Henry is survived by her daughters and their families- Dawn and Kevin Carlisle and grandsons Parker and Spencer, and Heather and Lenny Sawyer III and grandsons Stokley and Henry. Other survivors include her brothers Larry Burwinkel (Cheryl), Tom Burwinkel (Kim), and sister-in-law Cindy Burwinkel. She is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Robert Henry and her brother, Dale Burwinkel.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Floral Hills Cemetery.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport, is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
The family prefers memorials be given to the Memorial Hospital Foundation Respiratory Fund, P.O. Box 940, Gulfport, 39502.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 7, 2019