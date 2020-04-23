|
|
Janice Carroll (Plemon) Rogers
May 22, 1939 ~ April 21, 2020
Bartlesville, OK
Janice Carroll (Plemon) Rogers passed away on April 21, 2020, at her daughter's home in Bartlesville, OK, after a brief illness. She was born to Joe and Cleva (Casey) Plemon in Anna, Illinois, on May 22, 1939. She was graduated from Mt. Vernon Township High School, class of 1957. After graduating from Lockyear Business College in Evansville, Indiana, she married Tom Rogers in November, 1961. Tom Rogers II, soon arrived in December, 1962, followed by Jodi (Rogers) Faulkner in September, 1966.
Tom and Janice lived in several states and locations before settling on the Gulf Coast of Mississippi in 1978, where they resided for 28 years until Hurricane Katrina devastated the region in 2005. They subsequently moved to Bartlesville to be near Jodi and her family. (Well, let's face it, to be near the grandkids.)
Janice was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
She is survived by Tom Rogers of New Orleans and granddaughter Sarah Rogers of Ruston, LA; Jodi (Steve) Faulkner and grandchildren Nicholas Faulkner, Mallory (Mike) Dingman, and Victoria Faulkner; 9 siblings, and many nieces and nephews.
Due to Coronavirus restrictions, there will be no service held at this time. Janice will be interred at the columbarium at First United Methodist Church, Bartlesville, OK. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials would either be made to First United Methodist Church of Bartlesville, OK, or P.E.O. Chapter DW, 1320 Rockdale Rd., Bartlesville, OK, 74006. Friends who wish may sign the online guestbook at www.stumpff.org.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 23, 2020