Janice Leigh "Jan" Satchfield



1949 ~ 2019



Long Beach



Janice Leigh Satchfield, age 69, went to be with her Heavenly Father on March 5, 2019.



Jan was preceded in death by her loving husband of 30 years, Al Satchfield; her mother, Naomi Fields; and her father, Bob Fields.



She is survived by her older brother, Rod Fields (Karen); younger brother, Dick Fields (Kathy); 3 step-children, Bryan Satchfield (Kelly), Steve Satchfield, and Cindy Satchfield; a brother-in-law, Danny Satchfield; sister-in-law, Judy Satchfield; a niece, Joy Necaise; and other relatives and friends.



Jan grew up in a small town in West Virginia where she graduated from Gauley Ridge High School and was voted "Miss Gauneka" or homecoming queen as a senior. She attended West Virginia Insttiute of Technology for two years before settling in West Virginia and later Long Beach, MS. Upon marrying her husband, Jan and AL moved to Dunedin, FL where they started a contracting company. Many years later they moved back to Long Beach to be near both families.



Jan and AL spent lots of time on the water together. Al was a charter boat captain in Dunedin and Long Beach, taking clients on overnight trips to Chandeleur Islands for several years. They both enjoyed scuba diving and spent lots of time in the Bahamas together, fishing and diving.



Jan has been ill for several years and fought the hard fight up to the end. She was a kind and loving person and a wonderful sister.



A graveside service will be at 9 am on Monday, March 11, 2019, in the Biloxi National Cemetery, where she will be buried with her devoted husband, Al.



The family prefers memorials to the Marine Mammal Studies, 10802 Dolphin Lane, Gulfport, MS 39503.



The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 LeMoyne Blvd, West Jackson County, is serving the family and an online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary