Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
(228) 215-8700
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Biloxi National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Satchfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Satchfield


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janice Satchfield Obituary
Janice Leigh "Jan" Satchfield

1949 ~ 2019

Long Beach

Janice Leigh Satchfield, age 69, went to be with her Heavenly Father on March 5, 2019.

Jan was preceded in death by her loving husband of 30 years, Al Satchfield; her mother, Naomi Fields; and her father, Bob Fields.

She is survived by her older brother, Rod Fields (Karen); younger brother, Dick Fields (Kathy); 3 step-children, Bryan Satchfield (Kelly), Steve Satchfield, and Cindy Satchfield; a brother-in-law, Danny Satchfield; sister-in-law, Judy Satchfield; a niece, Joy Necaise; and other relatives and friends.

Jan grew up in a small town in West Virginia where she graduated from Gauley Ridge High School and was voted "Miss Gauneka" or homecoming queen as a senior. She attended West Virginia Insttiute of Technology for two years before settling in West Virginia and later Long Beach, MS. Upon marrying her husband, Jan and AL moved to Dunedin, FL where they started a contracting company. Many years later they moved back to Long Beach to be near both families.

Jan and AL spent lots of time on the water together. Al was a charter boat captain in Dunedin and Long Beach, taking clients on overnight trips to Chandeleur Islands for several years. They both enjoyed scuba diving and spent lots of time in the Bahamas together, fishing and diving.

Jan has been ill for several years and fought the hard fight up to the end. She was a kind and loving person and a wonderful sister.

A graveside service will be at 9 am on Monday, March 11, 2019, in the Biloxi National Cemetery, where she will be buried with her devoted husband, Al.

The family prefers memorials to the Marine Mammal Studies, 10802 Dolphin Lane, Gulfport, MS 39503.

The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 LeMoyne Blvd, West Jackson County, is serving the family and an online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now