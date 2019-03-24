Home

Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home
2511 Pass Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
228-388-1811
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home
2511 Pass Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home
2511 Pass Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
Janie Smith Obituary
Janie Singletary Smith

1931 ~ 2019

Biloxi, MS

Mrs. Janie S. Smith, age 87, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Gulfport. She was born in Cordele, GA and had been a resident of Biloxi since 1974. She earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Georgia Southwestern Teacher's College and retired from Biloxi Public School System, having taught at Beauvoir Elementary and Biloxi High School. She was a member of Popps Ferry Road Baptist Church and the Order of The Eastern Star.

Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Robert W. Smith. Survivors include her daughter, Dorothy Guerra; two sons, Wesley (Cathy) Smith and Spencer (Wanda) Smith; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 2511 Pass Road, in Biloxi where friends may visit one hour before service time. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 24, 2019
