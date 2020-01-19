|
Janine Neumann
10/24/1968 - 1/12/2020
Long Beach, MS
Janine Neumann was born October 24, 1968 in West Covina, CA to Craig Hughes and Mary Caruso. Her stepdad, Jerry Gilliland, helped to raise her during her childhood. On August 18th, 1993, she married Alan "Rick" Neumann. Alan was a loving and devoted husband to Janine. Janine Neumann, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 12, 2020, at her home in Long Beach, MS surrounded by family at the age of 51.
Janine was preceded in death by her her mother, Mary Caruso and grandmother, Jessica Montelone.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years: Alan Neumann; son: Brecken Neumann; daughters: Krystle Jordan, Nikolette Neumann; step-son: Ben Neumann; sister: Erica Anzures; grandchildren: Kinley Nguyen, Nolan Nguyen; step-grandchildren: Cali Neumann, Eli Neumann and Luke Neumann.
A Memorial Service was held Friday, January 17, 2020 at The Chapel of Saint Paul, in Pass Christian, MS.
For her complete obituary visit WWW.MARSHALLFH.COM. MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 19, 2020