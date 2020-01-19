Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marshall Funeral Home
825 Division St
Biloxi, MS 39530
(228) 432-2495
Resources
More Obituaries for Janine Neumann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janine Neumann


1968 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janine Neumann Obituary
Janine Neumann

10/24/1968 - 1/12/2020

Long Beach, MS

Janine Neumann was born October 24, 1968 in West Covina, CA to Craig Hughes and Mary Caruso. Her stepdad, Jerry Gilliland, helped to raise her during her childhood. On August 18th, 1993, she married Alan "Rick" Neumann. Alan was a loving and devoted husband to Janine. Janine Neumann, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 12, 2020, at her home in Long Beach, MS surrounded by family at the age of 51.

Janine was preceded in death by her her mother, Mary Caruso and grandmother, Jessica Montelone.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years: Alan Neumann; son: Brecken Neumann; daughters: Krystle Jordan, Nikolette Neumann; step-son: Ben Neumann; sister: Erica Anzures; grandchildren: Kinley Nguyen, Nolan Nguyen; step-grandchildren: Cali Neumann, Eli Neumann and Luke Neumann.

A Memorial Service was held Friday, January 17, 2020 at The Chapel of Saint Paul, in Pass Christian, MS.

For her complete obituary visit WWW.MARSHALLFH.COM. MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -