Jantina van Oord
1924 ~ 2020
Diamondhead
Jantina van Oord, our sweet Tine, a.k.a. Duchess of Diamondhead, exited this planet earlier today, July 3, 2020 in Diamondhead, MS. She left in her fashion... swiftly and deliberately. Two days ago she had the firemen laughing and was singing in French.
She was born in Baarlo, Overijssel, the Netherlands to Jan de Boer and Trijntje de Lange in December 1924.
She was More than a mother to her nephews Helenus and Jan de Reus, adopted daughter Clarice Wallace, spouses, as well as grandmother and great grandmother.
She was a honey and we have been enriched by knowing her.
Services will be planned in Overjssel at a later date. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Rd. Pass Christian is serving the family.
