1/1
Jantina Van Oord
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jantina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jantina van Oord

1924 ~ 2020

Diamondhead

Jantina van Oord, our sweet Tine, a.k.a. Duchess of Diamondhead, exited this planet earlier today, July 3, 2020 in Diamondhead, MS. She left in her fashion... swiftly and deliberately. Two days ago she had the firemen laughing and was singing in French.

She was born in Baarlo, Overijssel, the Netherlands to Jan de Boer and Trijntje de Lange in December 1924.

She was More than a mother to her nephews Helenus and Jan de Reus, adopted daughter Clarice Wallace, spouses, as well as grandmother and great grandmother.

She was a honey and we have been enriched by knowing her.

Services will be planned in Overjssel at a later date. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Rd. Pass Christian is serving the family.

An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved