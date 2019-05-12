Dr. Jay Zielinski



1938-2019



Ocean Springs



Dr. Jay Zielinski of Ocean Springs, MS passed away after a brief battle with cancer surrounded by family on May 10th, 2019. Dr. Zielinski was born John Joseph Zielinski to Mary and Romuald Zielinski on December 28th, 1938 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.



He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jo Marie. He is also survived by his daughter, Mandi Zielinski Lagergren (Billy) and son, JJ Zielinski (Jamie) both of Pensacola, FL; sons Jack Zielinski (Donette) of Grand Lake, CO, Andrew (Anastasia) Zielinski of Ocean Springs, MS; daughters Lori Skau (Mark) of Denver, CO and Christine Westfall (Robert) of Wauwatosa, WI; and stepson Flip Netolicky (Laurel) of Gulf Breeze, FL; and brother Larry Zielinski (Sue) of West Redding, CT. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren: Kyle and John Axel Lagergren, Ali Zielinski, Drew and Gabe Zielinski, Anna and Hannah Zielinski, Emma Skau, Ethan and Claire Westfall and Rain, Carson, Phyn and Skylar Netolicky, as well as one great-grand daughter, Etta Jo.



Dr. Zielinski graduated in pre-med from Fairfield University with a B.A. in Biology. He went on to graduate with his M.D. degree from Creighton University School of Medicine. He served a rotating internship in the Cedar Rapids Internship program in Cedar Rapids, IA. Dr. Zielinski then served a surgery preceptorship with The Surgical Associates for fourteen months in Mason City, IA. He joined the Air Force in 1967 and was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS where he served for seven years. He went on to become Board Certified in General Surgery while in Biloxi.



Dr. Zielinski left Keesler and entered private practice of General Medicine in Maben, MS. About one year later he joined the surgical group of Netolicky and Watts in Cedar Rapids, IA. Approximately one year later, he returned to the Mississippi Gulf Coast and joined Dr. Donald Booth in the practice of General and Thoracic Surgery.



In 1989 he survived a near fatal bout of Cryptoccocal Meningitis which put an end to his surgical career. He then went on to work 11 years as a plant physician at Ingalls Shipbuilding. In 2002 he joined Dr. Alfred McNair at the Digestive Health Practice where he loved working until retirement in 2015. During that time he also worked part-time in wound care and Hyperbaric Oxygen Medicine at the Healing Center in D'Iberville.



Dr. Z, as he was affectionately known by many, had a great passion for his career, his family, LSU sports and the New Orleans Saints. His smile and kindness was known to many and will be missed by all that knew him.



Dr. Zielinski is preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Romuald Zielinski, his two sisters Claire and Rita, and his stepson Brett Netolicky.



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent to St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy at P.O. Box 1228 Biloxi, MS 39533 or St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church at 4900 Riley Road Ocean Springs, MS 39564.



The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, May 15th at 11:00 am, where friends may visit from 9:30 am until the Mass begins at 11:00am all at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Ocean Springs. View and sign register book at www.bradford-o'keefe.com. Published in The Sun Herald on May 12, 2019