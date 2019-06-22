Jayden Isaiah Hickman



Glendora, CA



Jayden Isaiah Hickman, 10, of Glendora, California ascended into Heaven on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and friends.



Jayden was born June 18, 2009 in Covington, Louisiana to Tracy Hickman and Elia Hernandez Hickman. Jayden was an outgoing and energetic young man. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends; playing video games; fishing; swimming; and participating in Jiu-Jitsu martial arts. He was an adventurous; inquistive; and intelligent young man that loved talking and holding a conversation.



He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Rita Ann Hickman.



Left to cherish his memories are his parents, Tracy Hickman and Elia Hickman; maternal grandparents, Hugo and Maria Hernandez; a host of extended family, friends, and community.



A Celebration of Jayden's Life will be held at White Funeral Home, 315 Highway 11 South, Poplarville, MS, 39470 on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Rev. Harry Davis will officiate the service. Interment will follow in Necaise Crossing Cemetery. The family will receive friends and have visitation from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm, Saturday at White Funeral Home, Poplarville.



Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be given at www.whitefuneralhomepoplarville.com for the Hickman Family.



White Funeral Home, (601) 795-4982. Published in The Sun Herald on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary