Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Funeral Home
315 Highway 11 South
Poplarville, MS 39470
(601) 795-4982
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
White Funeral Home
315 Highway 11 South
Poplarville, MS 39470
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
White Funeral Home
315 Highway 11 South
Poplarville, MS 39470
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jayden Hickman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jayden Hickman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jayden Hickman Obituary
Jayden Isaiah Hickman

Glendora, CA

Jayden Isaiah Hickman, 10, of Glendora, California ascended into Heaven on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Jayden was born June 18, 2009 in Covington, Louisiana to Tracy Hickman and Elia Hernandez Hickman. Jayden was an outgoing and energetic young man. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends; playing video games; fishing; swimming; and participating in Jiu-Jitsu martial arts. He was an adventurous; inquistive; and intelligent young man that loved talking and holding a conversation.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Rita Ann Hickman.

Left to cherish his memories are his parents, Tracy Hickman and Elia Hickman; maternal grandparents, Hugo and Maria Hernandez; a host of extended family, friends, and community.

A Celebration of Jayden's Life will be held at White Funeral Home, 315 Highway 11 South, Poplarville, MS, 39470 on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Rev. Harry Davis will officiate the service. Interment will follow in Necaise Crossing Cemetery. The family will receive friends and have visitation from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm, Saturday at White Funeral Home, Poplarville.

Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be given at www.whitefuneralhomepoplarville.com for the Hickman Family.

White Funeral Home, (601) 795-4982.
Published in The Sun Herald on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now