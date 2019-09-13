|
|
Jayne Marie Hughes Fournier
St. Martin
Jayne Marie Hughes Fournier, of St. Martin, MS passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from a heart attack at the age of 55.
Jayne is preceded in death by by her father, Edval Hughes, Sr. and her brother, David "Mike" Cartrett.
She is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Jane Hughes; husband, Anthony Doty Fournier, III; children, Anthony Doty Fournier IV, Ashley Drew Fournier; two grandchildren, Kailey Yamashiro, and Amaya Richardson; sister, Raye Marie Foreman (Glenn); brother, Edval " Bubba" Hughes (Kellie); and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services will be held privately.
Jayne was a lifelong animal lover and was always aiding animals in need. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jackson County Animal Shelter, 4400 Audubon Lane, Gautier, MS 39553 or by phone at 228-497-6350.
Southern MS Funeral Services is proud to serve the Fournier family.
Published in The Sun Herald from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019