Jean Marie Suek Ladner Bell



1934--2019



Long Beach



Jean Marie Suek Ladner Bell of Long Beach passed away peacefully at home on July 13, 2019 at the age of 85, surrounded by family.



Jean was born in Great Falls, MT on June 9, 1934 to Peter and Ottilia Suek, the second of twelve children.



She married Steve Bell on July 2, 2010.



Jean was preceded in death by her first husband, Ferrall J. Ladner; her parents, eight siblings; one step-son; and two grandchildren.



Jean is survived by her husband, Steve Bell; her sons, Gregory F. Ladner (Lori), Michael C. Ladner (Addie), Steven W. Ladner; her daughters, Deborah A. Houston, Roberta "Bobbie" Ruddy (Vince), Joanne M. Lackey; her stepdaughters, Lisa Lucente and Betty Gross; one brother and two sisters; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Rd, Long Beach, from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. A Prayer Service will follow at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens.



Published in The Sun Herald on July 16, 2019