Jean Cook Canaday
September 20, 1937- January 18, 2020
Moss Point
Jean Marie Cook West Jarrell Canaday, age 82, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. Jean was born September 20, 1937 in Pascagoula to Henry Ike and Dorinda Cook. She was a devoted member of Church on the Rock, American Legion, Antique Angels, and the Red Hats. Jean was a people person and had zest for life. She loved cooking, traveling, and camping. Jean will be missed greatly.
She was the preceded in death by the her parents; her daughter, Ricjeana Franke; husbands, Richard West, Johnnie Lee Jarrell, William "Bill" Canaday; special friend and companion, Archie Voda; friend, Peggy Saegert; three brothers, James Cook, Jack Cook, John Wesley Cook; sister, Mamie R. Cook Moore.
Jean is survived by her daughters, Dorinda (Richard) Crespin and Theresa (Tim) Murphy; Marsha Cumberland; two sisters and two brothers, Mary Cook Kelly, Shirley Farmer (Jessie), Jerry Cook (Sandy), and Jimmie Cook; 7 grandchildren numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and loving church family.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, 12 noon until 1:00pm at Church on the Rock, Pascagoula. Funeral Service will begin at 1:00pm with Rev. Rodger Bradley officiating. Interment will follow at Jackson County Memorial Park in Pascagoula. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her church, Church on the Rock. Pallbearers will be Timothy Murphy, John Goff, Paul Ezell, Jason Kimsey, Matthew Ballow, and Blain Walley. Family would like to express a special thanks to SAAD Hospice for going the extra mile to make her comfortable during her illness. You may send condolences to her family or share a memory at www.obryantokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 22, 2020