Jean Sinkhorn Cuccias
2019
Mobile, AL
Ms. Jean Sinkhorn Cuccias passed away the morning of October 25, 2019 at her residence in Mobile, AL. She enjoyed her breakfast with her friends, returned home and took a nap. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, for she never met a stranger and was known for her outgoing personality, quick wit and love of life.
Jean was born in Jackson County, MO to Ms. Jewel M. Hoy Parker and John F. Parker. Her family moved to Biloxi, MS early in her childhood. There Jean met and married Curt Sinkhorn, whose career brought him to Keesler Air Force Base from Ohio. Jean and Curt, as they were known in their home town of Ocean Springs, were beloved for their quick smiles and willingness to pitch in for their Church, neighborhood and community. Jean was blessed with an infectious laugh, deep faith and strong will, which all contributed to her long and amazing life.
Jean was a faithful Communicant of St. Alphonsus Church and volunteered many years at King's Daughters Thrift Shop. She was blessed with many talents and interests, which she expanded throughout her life. Known for being a wonderful cook and gracious hostess, she entertained their many friends frequently. Their neighborhood closely bonded and formed what became affectionately known as "Gin Row". It was the norm for them to gather most evenings and special events to celebrate life together. The traditional song for Birthdays was "The Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Theme Song", in which the children were always invited to join the enthusiastic adults.
During her ageless life, she amassed a very large library worthy of her love for literature and lifelong pursuit of knowledge. Her many varied interests and passions included landscaping, cooking, Bridge, La Masque Women's Carnival Association, Gulf Hills Women's Golf Club, Real Estate Sales, and spoiling the neighborhood kids while also providing them with "valuable life lessons".
Jean lost Curt after many happy years of marriage, but she was not ready to slow down. She later met and married Frank Cuccias and enjoyed many more fulfilling years celebrating family and traveling extensively with them. Sadly, she lost Frank as well and spent the rest of her life enjoying friends spouses and a very large and loving extended family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jack and her sister Dorothy, her spouses Curt and Frank, her entire "Gin Row Family" (Bob, Judy and Eleanor, Woody and Artsie, Joan and Chuck and Andy, Betty and Beckie). She is survived by Clark, Andréa, Cade, Brooke and Jeanne Marie Castleberry, Flinda Hill and Heather Sprague and their families, the Cuccias family, especially Joan, and Sandee George and Walt Sinkhorn her niece and nephew).
The family would like to thank the many wonderful people and residents at Elmcroft, especially Agina and Dee, who blessed her life with love, laughter and friendship.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 502 Jackson Avenue, Ocean Springs, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until Mass time. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
M I C..K E Y..M O U S E Rest in Peace Aunt Jean
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 27, 2019