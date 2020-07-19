Jean Delaris Goldman Dixon
1937-2020
Ocean Springs, MS
Jean Delaris Dixon (Dee) of Ocean Springs passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Ocean Springs Hospital.
She was born in Washington County, Alabama in 1937 but left to experience life in New York, New Orleans, San Francisco, Mobile, San Antonio, Texas, and even Germany over her long life. She was married to Frank Joseph Troiano and with him had her first son, Joseph Lee. After losing him tragically to illness, she supported herself and Joseph until meeting Sonny Dixon from Millry, Alabama, a staff sergeant on leave from the war in Vietnam. A year later they had Eddie, and they lived in many places as a military family, including Germany which she loved.
She loved art, music, and books, painting for a good while and filling the house with music from Ray Charles and Elvis records. She was a deeply religious woman, and when she could she attended church wherever the family was living. While overseas, she kept the family moving, visiting beautiful spots all over Europe. She was an impeccably put together, funny, and selfless woman who was never remotely stuffy and always humble. She survived Cancer and other maladies to live to be a wise and kind eighty-three years old.
She was preceded in death by her beloved and sorely missed brother, Terry; and her mother, Della Lee Hill (nèe Gilley).
She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, George Edward Dixon Sr. (Sonny); her sons, Joseph Lee (Kay) Dixon and George E. Dixon Jr. (Eddie); her brother, William Hill; her grandchildren, Christopher, Hannah, and Jared; and her close friends, Vicki and Dana Ross.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
A private family Memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Millry, Alabama. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM