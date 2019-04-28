Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Ocean Springs, MS
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Ocean Springs, MS
Jean Mulkerin Obituary
Jean Mulkerin

1926 ~ 2019

Biloxi

Jean Mulkerin, age 92, passed away on April 24, 2019 in Biloxi, MS.

She was born in Saginaw, MI to William and Annie Holme-Shaw in 1926.

She is preceded in death by her husband Herbert Mulkerin; former spouse, Gilbert Kelly; son, Robert Kelly; daughter Deborah Kelly; her parents; three brothers; and one sister.

She is survived by her son, William "Bill" Kelly (Diane) of Biloxi; two grandchildren, Amanda Trochesset (Dustin), Todd Kelly (Jennifer); and six great-grandchildren.

She loved her family and her church, and was always working in her garden.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11 AM with visitation starting at 10 AM at the First Presbyterian Church of Ocean Springs. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd. Biloxi is serving the family.

An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 28, 2019
