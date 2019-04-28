Jean Mulkerin



1926 ~ 2019



Biloxi



Jean Mulkerin, age 92, passed away on April 24, 2019 in Biloxi, MS.



She was born in Saginaw, MI to William and Annie Holme-Shaw in 1926.



She is preceded in death by her husband Herbert Mulkerin; former spouse, Gilbert Kelly; son, Robert Kelly; daughter Deborah Kelly; her parents; three brothers; and one sister.



She is survived by her son, William "Bill" Kelly (Diane) of Biloxi; two grandchildren, Amanda Trochesset (Dustin), Todd Kelly (Jennifer); and six great-grandchildren.



She loved her family and her church, and was always working in her garden.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11 AM with visitation starting at 10 AM at the First Presbyterian Church of Ocean Springs. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd. Biloxi is serving the family.



Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 28, 2019