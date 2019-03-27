Jean Ilene Seymour



1937-2019



Biloxi, MS



Jean Ilene Seymour, age 81 of Biloxi, MS passed away March 23, 2019 in Biloxi, MS.



She was born on July 26, 1937 in Biloxi, MS and was a lifelong resident of the Gulf Coast. She worked as a seamstress at E.R. Moore/ Swingster for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and she will be greatly missed by all.



Jean is preceded in death by her husband, James Charles Seymour I; her sons, James Charles Seymour II, George Wayne Seymour, Sr., and Michael David Seymour; her parents, Joseph Leonard and Myrtle Lee Murray; her brothers, Joseph Leonard "Buddy" Murray, Jr. and James Adolf Murray, Sr.



She is survived by her daughters, Marian Seymour Tue of Ocean Springs, MS, Ilene Dandeneau of Biloxi, MS; her sister, Mary Lee Terry of Ocean Springs, MS; eight grandchildren; and ten great- grandchildren.



Private services will be held at a later date.