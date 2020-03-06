|
Jeanell Taylor Sullivan
1926-2020
Gulfport
Jeanell Taylor Sullivan, age 93, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was a Christian and a longtime member of Bayou View Baptist Church in Gulfport.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Nellie Katherine Taylor; her father, Howard Taylor; one sister, June Llorens; and a son-in-law Mike Nellums. She is survived by her six children, Nicey Lewis of Arlington, Massachusetts; Timothy Sullivan of Gulfport, Mississippi; Janie Dollar (Dennis) of Birmingham, Alabama; Kelly Sullivan of Gulfport, Mississippi; Kerry Sullivan of San Diego, California; and Colleen Nellums of Gulfport, Mississippi. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, as well as a sister, Margaret Scovil of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Ms. Sullivan taught Sunday School at Bayou View Baptist Church and was a former teacher's assistant at Gulfport City Schools and an administrative assistant at the First Baptist Church daycare program. She loved to dance, read, watch old movies and laugh – but, most of all, she loved her Lord and her family.
The services for Ms. Sullivan will be held at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street Chapel in Gulfport on Saturday March 7 with visitation 10:00 am for friends and family one hour before the service at 11:00. A private graveside service with family will be held at Pine Ridge Gardens in Gulfport.
The family is grateful for the administrators, doctors and staff at Lakeview Nursing Center who cared for Jeanell - "The Southern Belle."
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Homes, 15th Street, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. Please View and sign the online tribute at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 6, 2020