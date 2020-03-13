|
|
Jeanette Monti Purchner
1936 ~ 2020
Pass Christian
Jeanette Monti Purchner, age 83, passed away on March 10, 2020 in Gulfport, MS.
She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Bay St. Louis in the class of 1955. She worked for Hancock Bank for 30 years. After retiring from Hancock Bank she worked in many capacities at Holy Family Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Robert J. Purchner; parents, Henry Paul Monti and Iva Monti; and brother, Henry Paul Monti, Jr.
She is survived by two sisters, Myra Hirstius of Bay St. Louis and Iva Faye Monti of Ocean Springs; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:30 pm with visitation starting at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Rd. Pass Christian is serving the family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 13, 2020