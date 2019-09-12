|
Jeanne W. Weaver
1943-2019
Gautier, MS
Jeanne W. Weaver, 76, passed away unexpectedly and too soon on September 8, 2019 in Gautier, MS.
She was born on August 16, 1943 to Karl and Roberta Wilfong, in Buckhannon, WV, where she spent her childhood playing with and holding every puppy and cat she could find. She moved to Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and was a member of the First Methodist Church. In her teens, she relocated with her parents to Germany where she served as a Student Council Officer and National Honor Society member at Kaiserslauten American High School. Following her graduation in 1961, she traveled extensively throughout Europe and amassed a treasure trove of photos of her adventures from the top of the tower of Pisa to amidst the rocks of Stonehenge.
She then flew on her own back to the United States where she lived with her maternal grandmother, Bernice Gypsy Fiddler Wilson, in Rock Cave, WV and was on the Dean's List at West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, WV. Afterwards, she began her 18-year career with the Department of Health and Human Services, where her work ethic was highly admired and she quickly advanced to multiple management positions, receiving numerous commendations and awards for her exemplary service and performance.
She had a tremendous entrepreneurial flair, having delved successfully into Real Estate alongside her government career, and later starting an independent Administrative Services business. She subsequently ran a Home Inspection business with her husband, John Wilson for over 20 years before selling it to move to Mississippi to be closer to family.
She resided in Gautier and for over 5 years managed an award-winning nursery in Pascagoula before retiring in 2011. She resoundingly and courageously conquered a devastating cancer diagnosis with the prayers of her family, her own determination, diligence and bravery, and the skillful and compassionate care of physicians and nurses at MD Anderson and on the Gulf Coast.
Amazingly, following her cancer journey, her health became one of her best assets, and she was robust, full of life and looking forward to an active retirement of more travels and adventures. She was a resolute example of healthy living, spending time outdoors gardening, exercising regularly and consuming the healthiest fruits, vegetables, herbs and spices to enhance her health.
In her post retirement years, she generously dedicated her time to assisting her family and was pivotal in helping to manage real estate owned by her daughter and son-in-law. She was also instrumental in assisting her husband in managing their property maintenance. She was an avid reader and life-long learner, always seeking ways to improve herself and be of service to others. She was passionate about history, government and the world around her. She loved science and "knowledge for the sake of knowledge". She was the most organized and efficient person most have ever met.
She fiercely loved and was intensely proud of her grandsons and loved to share how "handsome (and sweet, and intelligent, and funny, and charming, and on and on…)" they were. She looked forward to enjoying special family time together each Sunday, where she would catch up on their latest happenings, listen to them play music and sing, and make everyone smile with the twinkle in her eyes and her wry grin.
She was preceded in death by her father, Karl Meredith Wilfong.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 37 years, John Wayne Wilson; her daughter, Shaun Weaver McKee, MD, her son-in-law, John Daymond McKee, III, MD and their sons, John "Jack" Daymond McKee, IV and Christian Wesley McKee; and her mother, Roberta Frances Wilfong, all living in Ocean Springs. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins, and her husband's children, grandchildren, and his brother and sister-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jackson County Animal Shelter, 4400 Audubon Ln, Gautier, MS 39553.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1:30 pm. Friends may visit from 1:00 pm until service time. Words of comfort will be offered by Fr. Colten Symmes.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 12, 2019