Jeffery Robinson
1970 - 2020
October 30, 2020
Woolmarket, Mississippi - Jeffery Robinson, 50, of Woolmarket passed away on October 30, 2020. He was born June 5th, 1970 to Carl and Genevieve Robinson in Pascagoula, MS. Jeff attended D'Iberville High School, graduating in 1988. He worked as a commercial crabber for many years.
Jeff loved to fish, ride motorcycles, and cook up a great hamburger.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl A. Robinson and brother, Carl Jr. He is survived by his wife, Lee Brewer Robinson; son, Nick; daughters, Emily and Holly; son-in-law, Chase Gilliland; grandchildren, J.D. and Sophia Gilliland; mother, Genevieve Husley Robinson; brother, Timothy Robinson and many family and friends.
His ashes will be scattered in the Gulf of Mexico in a private family service.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, Biloxi, served the family. Memories may be share at www.riemannfamily.com.



Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
