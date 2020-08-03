1/1
Jeffrey Broussard
1960 - 2020
Jeffrey David Broussard

1960 ~ 2020

Biloxi

On Thursday, July 30, 2020, Jeffrey David Broussard went to be with Jesus after a brief battle with lung cancer. A carpenter by trade, Jeff was always quick with a smile and a kind word.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Broussard; and his brother, Michael Broussard. He is survived by his mother, Frances Broussard; his sister, Sharon (George) Pelaez; his sister-in-law, Becky Broussard; his nieces and nephews, Kimberly (Pat) Lyons, Kacie (AJ) Denny, Jordy (Kimberly) Pelaez and Dustin Broussard; and great nieces and nephews, Donovan Briscoe, Lexi Lyons, Collins Denny, Luke Lyons, Caroline Pelaez and George Pelaez, IV along with many relatives who loved him.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Please remember him with a prayer and a smile.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve this family.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 3, 2020.
