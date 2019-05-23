Home

Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Ocean Springs, MS
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Ocean Springs, MS
Jeffrey Owen "Bodein" Williams

Jeffrey Owen "Bodein" Williams Obituary
Jeffrey Owen 'Bodine' Williams

Ocean Springs,

Passed away May 17, 2019 at the age of 57 peacefully in his home.

Jeff was the soulmate of Kelly McNab Williams for over 35 years. The proud, devoted father of the

"Williams Girls" Loren (Bj), Kylie (Tony), Bree (Blake), and Baylea (Taylor). The light of his life was being a Paw Paw to 8 grandchildren Hayden, Hadley Kirk, Zoe, River, Brantley, Walker, Morgan, and Monroe.

He was the cherished Son-In-Law of LT. COL. Richard and Barbra 'Moose' McNab. Jeff was an amazing craftsman who owned his own business for many years. Jeff was a kind, loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. Jeff was a friend, mentor, and father figure to any individual whom walked through his door. He was always giving people a second chance in life to learn a skill or trade under his love and guidance. Jeff will be loved and missed by all.

Visitation will be at First Baptist Church, Ocean Springs, Saturday, May 25th from 12-2PM with services immediately after.

Burial will follow at

Evergreen Cemetery. Sunset Drive Ocean Springs, MS.

Celebration of Life to immediately follow at 115 Watersedge Lane Ocean Springs, MS. Casual attire and as always in the words of Bodine, ROLL TIDE and GEAUX SAINTS
Published in The Sun Herald on May 23, 2019
