|
|
Jeffrey Mark Sheppard
08/06/1960 - 09/22/2019
Gautier
Jeffrey Mark Sheppard passed away at his home on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the age of 59.
Jeff was born August 6, 1960 in New Orleans, LA. He worked in the Marine/ Shipbuilding industry for over 20 years and was an avid baseball fan and coach. He coached Dixie Youth -Babe Ruth in Gautier for over 10 years. He never lost his Louisiana roots and it showed in his love for the New Orleans Saints, the LSU Tigers and his passion for cooking Cajun Style for others. Jeff was also a huge Nascar fan enthusiast. He was a kind and soft spoken man and it showed in all he did. He enjoyed all out-door activities, building birdhouses and was an animal lover. To know Jeff was to love him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Lewis Sheppard Sr. and Nettie Sheppard. He is survived by his wife Teresa Sheppard of Gautier, MS; children, Robert Daniel McCormick of Bay St. Louis, Austin Kyle Sheppard and his wife Chelsea of Ocean Springs, MS, Taylor Elisabeth Sheppard Brooks and her husband Cody of Gautier, MS, and Andrea Shea Long who was like a daughter to him. Survivors also include siblings, Carolyn Sheppard Opsal (Steven) of Loudon, TN, Charles L. Sheppard Jr. (Julie) of Lacombe, LA, Beth Ann Sheppard Turkin (Douglas) Lacombe, LA, Scott Sheppard (Melissa Ann Farmer) of Lacombe, LA. He loved spending time with his grandchildren whom he adored, Kaylyn Sheppard, Sheppard Brooks, Miley Lynn McCormick, and also survived by numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 25 at Gautier Funeral Home from 4-6 pm with funeral to follow in the chapel. Interment will be on Thursday at Toomer Cemetery in Lacombe, LA at 11:00AM. Condolences may be expressed online at www.obryantokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 26, 2019