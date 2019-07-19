Home

Jeffrey Upchurch


1964 - 2019
Jeffrey Upchurch Obituary
Jeffrey Upchurch

September 4, 1964-July 17, 2019

Blountville, TN

Jeffrey Upchurch, 54, died on July 17, 2019, in Blountville, TN, where he had recently moved to help care for his father. Born on September 4, 1964, in Gulfport, MS, Jeff had been living in Steamboat Springs, CO, where he was an avid sportsman who enjoyed skiing and riding his motorcycle year-round. Jeff will be remembered for his compassionate spirit and kindness he always showed others. Jeff is a 1983 graduate of Gulfport High School and a 1988 graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi. He is survived by his parents, Eddie and Beulah Upchurch; his brother, Jamie; his nieces, Madeline and Macey; and great niece, Caraline. If desired, donations may be made to . The date for a memoral service to be held in Gulfport, MS, will be announced later.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 19, 2019
