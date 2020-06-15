Jennifer Chinn
1953 - 2020
Jennifer "Cissy" Sentell Chinn

1953-2020

Biloxi, MS

Jennifer "Cissy" Sentell Chinn, age 66, beloved mother, daughter, Gigi, Granny, sister, and friend went to be with her Heavenly Father on June 13, 2020. Cissy was born on October 24, 1953 in Biloxi, MS to Lucille Fayard Sentell and Carl Sentell, Sr.

During her 50 years as a waitress, Cissy made lifelong friends and had a loyal following of customers from near and far. Whether from her time working at the Dinner Bell or McElroy's Harbor House, everybody knew Cissy. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Deborah Touchet.

She is survived by her children, Clifford J. Chinn and Amanda (Jason) Moran; her grandchildren, Ethan Stonecipher, Alyssa Chinn, Sidneigh, and Bradley Moran; her brother, Carl "Bubba" Sentell, Jr.; her sister, Bridgette (Kenneth, Sr.) Hesler; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kitty Seymour-Swetman, BSN, RN for the loving and compassionate care she provided for Cissy and family.

Fly high and watch over us, our Angel. We love and will always miss you.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her honor to: The Medical Education & Research Institute, 44 S Cleveland St., Memphis, TN 38104 or at genesislegacy.org.

The family will have a private celebration of life at a later time. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue, Biloxi is honored to serve this family.



Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
