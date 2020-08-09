Jacquelyn Mary Asher Endt
Jacquelyn (Jackie) Mary Asher Endt, age 70, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Jackie was born on January 4, 1950, in New Orleans, Louisiana. and lived in Ocean Springs, Mississippi most of her adult life. She was a graduate of Ocean Springs High School and received an Associate Degree in Finance from Bates Business College. Jackie was retired from her long-time employment, 25 years as a Budget Analyst for the Naval Supervisor of Shipbuilding, in Pascagoula, MS.
Survivors include her husband, Henry Endt and her daughter, Tiffany Asher. She is also survived and loved by her stepchildren, Trey Endt (Laura), Tara Clarke (Chris) and Nelson Endt, and her grandchildren, Megan, Joseph and Luke Endt and C.J. Clarke. Jackie also leaves three sisters, Gaylynn Parker (C. W.), Carolyn Ross, and Mary Whitney (Dave) and a brother, Timothy Asher (Becky), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elvin, Sr. and Helena Asher, and brothers, Elvin Asher, Jr. and Michael Asher.
Jackie is most known for her unwavering faith, her strong sense of family, and her devotion to helping the less fortunate. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and a member of The Altar Society. She also served as a member of the Friendship Club in Ocean Springs. In addition, for each holiday Jackie worked tirelessly to assemble baskets for needy families and children in the church and in St. Martin elementary schools.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date to honor and celebrate Jackie's life. Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home in Ocean Springs, MS is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jackie's honor to The Lord is My Help, Ocean Springs, Mississippi, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
