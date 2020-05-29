Jennifer Ladner
June 19, 1989 - May 12, 2020
Dowagiac
Jennifer Lynn Ladner, 30 years old, of Dowagiac, earned her wings on May 12, 2020.
Jennifer was born on June 19, 1989, to Jamie Haden Ladner and Sandra Lee Ladner in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She grew up in Wiggins, Mississippi where she lived for 24 years and then relocated to Dowagiac in 2013.
Jennifer graduated with honors from Stone High School and was an active member of the band. She spent all of her extra time with friends and family. She was also a member of Red Hill Baptist Church and had many fond family memories made within those walls.
Among Jennifer's accomplishments, she was most proud of being a mama to Braxton and Kyler Schoetzow. She shared the joy of being their mama with her boyfriend Matthew Schoetzow of 15 years. Jennifer loved to spend time with her sons by teaching them school work, baking, drawing, playing tractors, family fishing trips at the lake, swimming and riding bikes. She partook in riding anything mobile with Braxton, Kyler and Matt. Jennifer was always proud of her boys' accomplishments and ensured to keep distant family updated.
In addition to being a mama, Jennifer was a proud daughter, sister, aunt, niece and friend. She loved fiercely, loved to laugh, make others laugh, and having a good time. She is preceded in death by an unborn child, both parents and an older brother, Jamie Haden Ladner, Sandra Lee Ladner and Jamie Haden "Jay" Ladner, Jr; and a nephew, Stone Will Ladner.
Jennifer is survived by her boyfriend and two sons, Matthew, Braxton and Kyler Schoetzow of Dowagiac, Michigan; her brothers, Jason (Angela) Ladner of Wiggins, MS, Jerry (Julie) Ladner of Wiggins, MS, and Jamie H. Ladner III of Biloxi, MS; her sisters, Ashley (Phillip) Hubbard of Burkburnett, TX, Marisa Griffith of Biloxi, MS, and Janae (Ryan) Smith of Wiggins, MS; countless nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She leaves us way too soon and will be a guardian angel to her most beloved boys.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 6:00PM at Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Stone County Rd, Poplarville, MS 39470. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 29, 2020.