Jennifer Neely Muñoz, of Biloxi, MS, made her journey to heaven on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Mrs. Muñoz was the beloved wife of Vicente "Papa V" Muñoz of Biloxi, MS the loving mother of Amanda Cumberland (Nick) of Diamondhead, MS and RJ Gonzales III (Amanda) of Mobile, AL, the nurturing sister to Lee Wayne "Bubba" Neely (Cathy) of Saltillo, MS, Teresa Cupit (Mike Caneer) of Dickson, TN, Rachel Miller (Mark) of Liberty, MS. The devoted grandmother of Kayla Broome of Diamondhead, MS, Jay and Reese Gonzales of Mobile, AL, Kenzie and Nicholas Cumberland of Diamondhead, MS, and caring Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Muñoz faith in God and love of Family carried her through her life and into her final days.



Mrs. Muñoz was born in Jackson, MS and was the oldest child of JT and Helen Neely of Tupelo, MS. After graduating from Tupelo High School, she put herself through college to become an X-ray Tech and later a specialty as a Mammogram Technician. She was also instrumental in helping to develop breast cancer clinics along the MS Gulf Coast, to raise awareness and early detection. Mrs. Munoz was a licensed Real Estate Broker of Mississippi and member of the Gulf Coast Association of Realtors. She held various positions in the state and local Women Council of Realtors and was a member of the Hancock County Republican Women's Club and Diamondhead Rotary Club.



Mrs. Muñoz is preceded in death by her parents JT and Helen Neely of Tupelo, MS; Winnie Nunnery of Liberty, MS; and Ron Baum of Bay St. Louis, MS.



The funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Thursday, April 18, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road in Biloxi, MS. Visitation will be from 12:30 – 1:30 PM, with interment to follow at the Biloxi National Cemetery.



Mrs. Muñoz's family would like to thank Notre Dame Hospice for the excellent care and compassion. Especially nurses Gail and Christine, Chaplain Cindy, Missy as well as her nurses aid Fanta. The family would also like to thank Dr Jones & his staff at the Mitchell Cancer Center in Mobile and Riemann Funeral Home especially Jason Green.



An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 17, 2019