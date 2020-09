Or Copy this URL to Share

Jennie Buckoski



Pineville, LA



died 8/30/2020. Visit: 12-2pm on Sat., 9/4/2020 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs. Private graveside service will be held. BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home, Ocean Springs is honored to serve this family.





