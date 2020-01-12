|
Jerelyn Kizzer
1945 ~ 2020
Biloxi
Jerelyn Kizzer, 74, of Biloxi, MS passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in Biloxi.
Mrs. Kizzer was born in Cordele, GA and moved to the coast after Hurricane Camille in 1969. She was employed for many years at McElroy's in Biloxi.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Mark Schmidt.
Mrs. Kizzer's survivors include her husband, Steve Kizzer of Biloxi, MS; her daughters, Michelle (Paul) Hurley and Candice (Mark) Hayes, both of Hartly, DE; her son, Chris Fikes of Biloxi; her sister, Toni Holton; her brother, Richie Schmidt; and numerous grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will take place at a later date at her residence.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi was honored to assist this family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 12, 2020