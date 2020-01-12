The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Jerelyn Kizzer


1945 - 2020
Jerelyn Kizzer Obituary
Biloxi

Jerelyn Kizzer, 74, of Biloxi, MS passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in Biloxi.

Mrs. Kizzer was born in Cordele, GA and moved to the coast after Hurricane Camille in 1969. She was employed for many years at McElroy's in Biloxi.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Mark Schmidt.

Mrs. Kizzer's survivors include her husband, Steve Kizzer of Biloxi, MS; her daughters, Michelle (Paul) Hurley and Candice (Mark) Hayes, both of Hartly, DE; her son, Chris Fikes of Biloxi; her sister, Toni Holton; her brother, Richie Schmidt; and numerous grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will take place at a later date at her residence.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi was honored to assist this family.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 12, 2020
