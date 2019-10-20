|
|
Rev. Jeremiah Francis Corcoran
Dec. 3, 1930 - Oct. 17, 2019
Greenville
The funeral Mass for Rev. Jeremiah Francis Corcoran, known as Father Frank, will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Greenville. He passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Delta Regional Medical Center. Burial will be in the Greenville Cemetery under the direction of Boone Funeral Home, Greenville.
He was born December 3, 1930 in Nenagh Co. Tipperary Ireland to Jeremiah and Julia Mary Corcoran. He was one of eleven children (6 girls and 5 boys). He attended school in Nenagh but went to St. Flannans College Ennis Co Clare for his high school education and graduated from there in 1948.
His family were active Catholics and prayer especially recitation of the Rosary was very strong. Increase of vocations to priesthood was part of those prayers.
In 1948 Father Frank went to St. Patrick Seminary in Carlow to study for the priesthood and was ordained there on June 6, 1954. It was there he met a fellow student named Paddy Haugh who had signed for Natchez diocese in Mississippi. Paddy had an uncle in that diocese named Msgr. Carey. Father Frank made the decision to study for the Diocese of Natchez. However, Paddy died a year before ordination.
When he came to Mississippi in 1954, he was assigned by his Bishop to Pascagoula, MS. His first pastor was Msgr. Carey. Father Frank served throughout Mississippi beginning in 1954. He served as assistant at Our Lady of Victories Church, Pascagoula; St. Peter Church, Jackson; St. Therese Church, Jackson; and St. Paul Church, Vicksburg. He was Chaplain at Mercy Hospital in Vicksburg and founding Pastor of St. Michael Church in Vicksburg. Father Frank was Diocesan Director of C.C.D., Director of Vocations, Director of Irish Missionary Vocations, and set on the College of Consultors for 3 years. He was Pastor at St. Patrick Church, Meridian; St. Joseph Church, Greenville; St. Therese Church, Jackson; St. John Church, Crystal Springs and its mission St. Martin, Hazlehurst. In 2004 he retired to St. Joseph Church, Greenville and at the time of his death he had served for 65 years as a Priest.
Father Frank was preceded in death by parents Jeremiah and Julia Mary Corcoran; brothers, Michael Corcoran (Margaret), Maurice Corcoran and Willie Corcoran; and sisters, Olivia Hayes (James), Eva Creedon (Peter) and Joan Morris (Jimmy).
He is survived by 3 sisters, Mary Dagg, Patricia O'Brien and Ann Flannery (Frank) and brother, Danny Corcoran (Maureen).
Visitation will be held from 5:00-6:30 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the St. Joseph Church with a Vigil and Rosary at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral mass. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Greenville.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 20, 2019