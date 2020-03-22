Home

Jerolyn Ann Forester


1943 - 2020
Jerolyn Ann Forester Obituary
Jerolyn Ann Forester

May 6, 1943 - March 13, 2020

Jonesville, VA

Jerolyn Ann Forester, age 77, of the Hubbard Springs Community in Jonesville, VA was born May 6, 1943 in Lamar, Colorado and passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 in University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia. She is a member of St. Julian Catholic Church in Middlesboro, KY.

She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Forester; one son Thomas James "Tommy" Forester; her mother Beulah (Wright) Dexter and her father Jerry Dexter.

Jerolyn is survived by her brothers Gary L. Dexter and wife DeAnn of Prosper, Texas and Robert D. Dexter of Las Vegas, Nevada; her niece Kristin Whitley of Texas; two nephews Blake Whitley and Trent Whitley both of Texas; many friends and extended family.

A private service will be held with Father Kiran Kumar officiating. Burial will be in Hubbard Springs Christian Church Cemetery in Jonesville, VA.

Memorial and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com. We are located at 29521 Wilderness Rd. Jonesville, VA 24263. Phone 276-546-2456.

Province Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family of Jerolyn Ann Forester.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 22, 2020
