Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Jerrel Alvis Pittman


Jerrel Alvis Pittman Obituary
Jerrel Alvis Pittman

1932 ~ 2019

Biloxi

Jerrel Alvis Pittman, 86, of Biloxi, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 in Biloxi.

Jerrel was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in the Korean War. He retired from South Central Bell.

Jerrel touched a lot of lives. He was loved by everyone he met, and he will be truly missed. Jerrel had a great sense of humor, loved children & dogs and lived life to the fullest. He also enjoyed woodworking, dancing and fishing.

Jerrel was preceded in death by his mother, Wyzell Wells. He is survived by his spouse, Susan Crow; his children, Danny (Karen) Pittman and Gisele (Brian) Davies; his grandchildren, Hannah Pittman, Bryce Pittman, Reece Davies and Trent Davies; and his great-grandchildren, Morgan Watson and Trace Watson.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26th from 10 to 11 a.m. at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Biloxi National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ().

The online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 25, 2019
