Jerrilon E Young
1948 ~ 2019
Gulfport
Jerrilon E. Young
Jerri passed 18 March in Gulfport, MS. She was a loving wife and companion of 41 years to her husband Dane Young.
Born 17 June 1948 to Lofton Jones (Father) and Jerry Jones (Mother), Jerri is survived by her three brothers, Gill, Jeff, and Steven Jones.
Jerri is a veteran of 23 years in the US Navy and retired as a SCPO. At the same time she earned a Master Degree in business from Troy University in AL.
A memorial and interment will be held in the future.
She will be missed.
