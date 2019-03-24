The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
228-831-2322
Jerrilon E Young

1948 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Jerrilon E. Young

Jerri passed 18 March in Gulfport, MS. She was a loving wife and companion of 41 years to her husband Dane Young.

Born 17 June 1948 to Lofton Jones (Father) and Jerry Jones (Mother), Jerri is survived by her three brothers, Gill, Jeff, and Steven Jones.

Jerri is a veteran of 23 years in the US Navy and retired as a SCPO. At the same time she earned a Master Degree in business from Troy University in AL.

A memorial and interment will be held in the future.

She will be missed.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, O'Neal Road, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 24, 2019
