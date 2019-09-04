The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Nativity BVM Cathedral
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Nativity BVM Cathedral
Jerrod Kostmayer


1972 - 2019
Jerrod Kostmayer Obituary
Jerrod Matthew Kostmayer

1972-2019

Biloxi

Jerrod Matthew Kostmayer was called home to his Lord and Savior unexpectedly on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Larry and Sue Kostmayer; his beloved Selena Furney; his daughter, Kenadie; son, Gracen; daughter, Whitley; and sisters: Sandy (David), Susan and Sharon (Mike); and many others that he considered to be his close family.

He was welcomed home by his maternal grandmother, Lillian Geno; paternal grandparents, Clifford and Dorthy Kostmayer; Nanny Anna Mae Gould; and his brother, Ivan Clifford Kostmayer.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made to the Nativity BVM Cathedral, St Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, 870 Howard Avenue, Biloxi, MS 39530.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Nativity BVM Cathedral on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Friends may visit from 10:30 am until Mass time. Interment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery. The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
