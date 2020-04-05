|
Jerry and Frances Williamson
1947 ~ 2020
Long Beach
Jerry Austin Williamson and Frances Jewel Bond Williamson, both age 72, and married for over 50 years, were both called home to their eternal resting place on April 1, 2020, as they held each other's hand, succumbing to the COVID19 virus.
Jerry was born in Tuscaloosa, AL to George Wayne and Delora Smallwood Williamson. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired from his work at the U.S. Naval Home in Gulfport as Public Works Supervisor. Jerry was born with Alabama Crimson Tide blood and remained a lifelong, loyal fan.
Frances was born in Wiggins to Edward Marion and Stella Demaris Bond Broadus. She retired from her position as a Phlebotomist after many years.
They were members of North Long Beach Baptist Church where Jerry was a deacon and Frances was on the flower committee.
Jerry and Frances were preceded in death by their parents; their son, Bryan Keith Williamson; and an infant brother, Tommy Bond of Frances.
They are survived by their children, Delora Demaris Williamson Ingerson (David) and Jerry Austin Willaimson, II (Sherri); Jerry's siblings, Joseph Wayne Williamson, Ramona Chapman, and Marselle Waldrop; Frances' siblings, Jimmy Bond, Emma Strickland, and Betty Jones; 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
A private service will be livestreamed on Jerry's obituary page at www.riemannfamily.com on Monday, April 6, 2020, at 10:00 am. Please join the family virtually for this service. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery at another time.
The family will invite the public to a future memorial to further celebrate the lives of this loving couple.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach is serving the Williamson family. Please check here at www.riemannfamily.com for updates related to future services.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 5, 2020