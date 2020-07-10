1/1
Jerry Brister
{ "" }
Jerry Edward Brister

September 5, 1941 - July 7, 2020

Pascagoula

Jerry Edward Brister of Pascagoula passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.

Jerry was born on September 5, 1941 in Pascagoula, MS to Thurman and Tera Brister. He was a graduate of Moss Point High School and Jackson County Community College. He married Elizabeth Mauffray on June 26, 1960, together they had two children Terri and Tim. Jerry was in Electrical Maintenance & Construction for over 40 years before retiring and was a member of IBEW Local 903 and 733, Knights of Columbus 12166, 3rd and 4th Degree of Pascagoula, Senior Citizen Travel Club and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pascagoula.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard T. Brister. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth Brister of Pascagoula; children, Terri Lockard (John) of Pascagoula, MS and Tim Brister Sr of Diamondhead, MS; three grandchildren Jonathan Lockard (Candice), Katie Scarberry (Blake), and Tim Brister Jr (Adrienne); sister-in-law, Elaine Mauffray; great-grandchildren Isabella, Cash, Jackson, Natalie and numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 10:00am-11:00am at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula with Funeral Service to begin at 11:00am in the chapel. Burial will conclude services at Griffin Cemetery in Moss Point. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pascagoula.

For those unable to attend, you may view his service livestream on the funeral home's Facebook page.

Due to COVID-19 we strongly encourage masks and social distancing. Condolences may be expressed online at www.obryantokeefe.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
JUL
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
4811 Telephone Road
Pascagoula, MS 39567
(228) 762-4311
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 9, 2020
So sorry for the loss of a very faithful parishioner. Prayers for Elizabeth and family.
Linda & Jack Cumbest
Friend
July 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
