Jerry Dale McDaniel



1970-2019



Pascagoula



Jerry Dale McDaniel passed away at his home on Monday May 6, 2019 at the age of 49.



Jerry was born on March 18, 1970 to Jimmy and Betty McDaniel in Pascagoula, MS. He was a graduate of Pascagoula High School and received his Bachelors Degree from Ole Miss. Jerry coached little league baseball and enjoyed golf, boating and fishing. His life ended too soon and leaves a vacancy in our hearts.



He is survived by his parents; Jimmy and Betty McDaniel of Pascagoula; three children, Caleb McDaniel and his wife Hailey of D'Iberville, Meagan McDaniel of Escatawpa and Luke McDaniel of Pascagoula; a brother, Steve McDaniel of Pascagoula; grandmother, Lucille Harris of Henrietta, TX; three grandchildren, Alice McDaniel, Hadley Larson and Morgan Lucas; his loyal furry companions, Tiny and Choo Choo and a host of other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be Friday May 10, 2019 from 5:00-6:30 pm at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula. Funeral Service will follow at 6:30pm in the chapel. A private graveside service will conclude at Machpelah Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.obryantokeefe.com. Published in The Sun Herald on May 8, 2019