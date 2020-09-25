Jerry Foreman
1943 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Jerry Foreman chose to join his beloved wife, Paula, in the presence of their Lord and Savior on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
He was born in Magnolia, MS, on January 7, 1943, the fourth child of Ardry and Mamie Forman. Upon graduation from high school, he joined the United States Navy. He realized the moment he stepped off the bus that he had made a mistake, so as soon as his time was up he went home, where he soon met and fell in love with his wife of over 54 years. After settling in Oklahoma for a short time, they followed the National Tank Company and ended up in Gulfport. Jerry, also known as Bobby, Fats, and Fatman by those who loved him, enjoyed rebuilding tractors and playing the guitar and harmonica, and, most of all, running. He was an avid runner and won races well into his sixties. He also continued to work full time until his death and will be sorely missed by his work family at Worley Field Services. He not only had a lot of nicknames, but was a giver of nicknames himself, rarely calling anyone by their given names, including his children, much to their dismay.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Paula Llorens Foreman, who he couldn't bear this world without; his parents; brothers, Emerson "Embo" Forman, Noel "Bear" Forman, and James "Foozie" Forman; one sister, Sue Stockton; and one unborn child.
He is survived by his four daughters, Lana, aka "Willie",(Sam) Albritton of Lumberton, Sharon, aka "James", Ragusa of Gulfport, Laura, aka "Bimbo", (Steve) Johnson of Long Beach, and Jeri, aka "Smurf", Foreman of Gulfport; and eight amazing grandchildren, Caleb (Bethany) Albritton, Mamie Albritton, Taylor (Savonne) Brunetto, Trista Ragusa, Shelby Johnson, Zachary Johnson, Brayden Price, and Braylee Hall. He also leaves behind two great grandchildren, Clayton Albritton, and Baby Brunetto, whose gender is not yet known; one brother, Glen (Deborah) Forman of Magnolia, MS; three sisters, Barbara "Sister" Garner of Magnolia, MS, Betty Jane Sandifer of Byram, MS, and Mamie (David) Kirk of Pocahontas, TN; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Bible Baptist Church, Gulfport. Private burial at Biloxi National Cemetery will follow. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport served the family.
