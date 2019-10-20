|
|
Jerry Lee Haley
1939 ~ 2019
Gulfport
Jerry Lee Haley, age 80, of Gulfport died Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Gulfport. He was born August 14, 1939 in Taylorville, Illinois. He retired after 27 years of service with the Small Business Administration and previously served in the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed spending time with his family and being his own handyman.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalie Haley; his parents, Lawrence and Eileen Haley; and a brother, Larry Haley. He is survived by his children, Terry Haley and Michael (Debra) Haley; grandchildren, Devin (Natashia) Panyko, Tyler (Savannah) Reeder, Cameron Haley, Hayden Mariakis, and Cate Haley; great-grandchildren, Raelynn and Jaxon Reeder, and Maisyn Panyko; and siblings, Barbara (Robert) Kirkman and Priscilla Boehl.
The funeral service will be Monday, October 21, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on O'Neal Road, Gulfport where friends may visit from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. The graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Biloxi National Cemetery.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 20, 2019