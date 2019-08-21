|
|
Jerry Wayne Hendry
May 17, 1958 ~ August 18, 2019
Gulfport, MS
Jerry Wayne Hendry, 61 of Gulfport, lost his battle with cancer on Sunday evening at Memorial Hospital. Jerry was the youngest of five children to Russell O. Sr. & Bertis (Barnett) Hendry. He was born and raised in Gulfport, and from an early age, loved the outdoors. Among his hobbies were cooking, camping and fishing, with his closest friends and co-workers knowing him as "Fishbait". Jerry was an avid Saints fan and he enjoyed watching Dale Earnhardt race. Jerry was a hard working man, starting his career as a welder, then installing glass for Dixie Glass, but he found his true passion driving trucks. He worked for Coastal Industrial Contractors until illness forced his retirement earlier this year. Among his favorite things to do was having cookouts that everyone was welcome to. Among his specialties was boiling crawfish, which always drew a crowd of friends. Jerry is remembered as an "awesome" man. A kind, gentle person who was a wonderful husband and a trusted friend. A loving and great husband, brother, and dad, he will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded by his parents, Russell & Bertis Hendry, Sr., and his brother, Russell O. Hendry, Jr. Left to cherish his memories are: his loving wife, LaJuan; his daughter, Katie Hendry, and a former step-daughter whom he loved as his own, Laurie Halterman, both of Belleville, IL; one sister, Mildred (Homer) Smith of Gulfport, and brothers Roger (Betty) of Gulfport and Dorman (Virda) Hendry of KY; his life-long best friend, Al (Toni) Jones of Long Beach, with numerous friends and neighbors. His wishes were to be cremated, which his family is honoring. A graveside memorial service will be held Friday, August 23rd at 1:00 PM at Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens on 28th Street. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to serve the Hendry family in their time of need, and asks everyone to keep then in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 21, 2019