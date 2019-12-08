|
|
Jerry Joseph Ellis
1930-2019
Biloxi
Jerry Joseph Ellis, 89, of Biloxi, MS passed away December 6, 2019 in his home Biloxi, MS. He was born January 9, 1930 in Biloxi, MS. Jerry attended and graduated from Biloxi High School.
He belonged to the Biloxi Yacht Club (Commodore 1966, 1980, 1981, 2005 and 2006); Gulf Yachting Association (Commodore 1966); Mississippi Coast Yachting Association (Commodore 2012); Biloxi Jaycees; American Legion; VFW; Biloxi Knights of Columbus; Biloxi Elks Lodge 606 (Exultant Ruler); Biloxi High School Booster Club; Mercy Cross High School Booster Club; Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum; Frankie Duggan's Biloxi Bacon Brigade; honorary member of the Slavonian Benevolent Association (named by life-long friend, Paul Kovacevich), coached in Biloxi, St. Martin and D'Iberville Youth Sports; and through the years, was a parishioner of Nativity BVM Cathedral, Our Lady of Fatima, and St. Michael's Catholic Churches.
Jerry had a life-long love of boating aboard his Chadeleur boat, The American Beauty, and also enjoyed competitive racing for the Biloxi Yacht Club in cat boats, fish boats and flying scots. He was very proud of being a part of the last Biloxi Yacht Club team to capture the Lipton Cup and one of his most cherished memories included winning the Sugar Bowl Regatta's Race of Champions.
A second passion was a love of horses. He owned them from a very young age and took pride in riding in the Fireman's Day Parade.
His life was dedicated to supporting and following each of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren in all sports and extracurricular activities and remaining involved in the many clubs and organizations and visiting with friends.
Jerry worked for Andrew Jackson Life. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph A. Ellis and Constance Sandoz Cavalier; his wife, the undeniable love of his life, Dolores Dickerson Ellis; and his two brothers Jheri Ellis and Richard Ellis.
Jerry is survived by his sister, Berinda Ellis Logan; his sons, Glenn J. Ellis (Linda) and Joseph L. Ellis; his grandchildren, Glenn J. Ellis, Jr. (Lauren), Kristy Ellis Arguelles (Charles), Jody Ellis Stoddard (Clay), Joshua J. Ellis (Krystal), Jeffery M. Ellis (Dallas), Kyle J. Ellis (Dawn) and Cole Ellis; and nineteen great-grandchildren.
A Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Biloxi, where friends and family may visit two hours prior to the service. Interment will be at Southern Memorial Park. Reception to follow at the Biloxi Yacht Club.
The family would like to thank Notre Dame Hospice, Congestive Heart Failure Unit at Merit Health, all at Biloxi Internal Medicine and Dr. Marion Wainwright for her may years of care.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home at Howard Avenue in Biloxi is in charge of arrangements and was honored to help serve the family. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 8, 2019