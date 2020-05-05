Rev. Jerry M. Reed
Long Beach
Rev. Jerry M. Reed, 76, went to be with his Savior on May 3, 2020. Cremation has been entrusted to RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 5, 2020.