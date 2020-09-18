Jerry H. Ross
1950 - 2020
Diamondhead
Jerry H. Ross, age 70 of Diamondhead, MS went home to be with his Lord and savior on Monday, September 14, 2020. Jerry was a graduate of Bay High School class of 1968. Jerry also graduated from Mississippi State with a Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering. He retired from USGS at Stennis Space Center and later worked and retired from the MOX facility in Aiken, SC. He was preceded in death by his parents Gerald H. Ross and Elvira Ross of Bay St. Louis, MS. Jerry is survived by his wife Christine Everett Ross, his children Renae Ross Daniels (Tim), Bryan Ross (Bridget), Joshua Ross (Amber), Therissa "Crissy" Gagnon (Chad), Brian Gagnon (Melanie) and Jonathan Gagnon (Amanda). He is also survived by his siblings Clark Ross (Evelyn) and Linda Ross Carsia (Richard), and his grandchildren Vaiden Ross, Alivia Daniels, Easton Daniels and Leesa Gagnon.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Bay St. Louis and was a member of the choir and taught Sunday school classes. He was very generous with his talents and resources and willing to lend a helping hand to anyone. One of his favorite past times was coaching his boys in soccer and leading them to 2 state championships. He later went on to referee for many years.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church, 141 Main Street, Bay St. Louis, MS and the visitation will begin at 10:00 am until service time. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memory Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jerry's honor to First Baptist Church of Bay St Louis.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 141 Highway 90, Waveland, MS in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com