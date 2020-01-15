Home

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
American Legion
12320 Ashley Dr.
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Jerry Savarese


1946 - 2020
Jerry Savarese Obituary
Jerry McCall Savarese

10/18/1946 - 12/28/2019

Georgetown

Jerry Savarese died Dec 28, 2019 in Georgetown, TX. He is survived by his two sons Steven K. Savareae "Cindy" and Greg Savarese "Elizabeth". Jerry had 4 grand children ranging from 12 to 20 years old. He also leaves behind his brother Joe Savarese "Charlotte" and the many nieces and nephews. Their will be a celebration of life at the American Legion at 1:00 p.m Sunday January 19th.

American Legion

12320 Ashley Dr. Gulfport, MS 39503
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
