Jerry Strickland
Jerry Norman Strickland

March 8,1943 - July 20, 2020

Gulfport

Jerry Norman Strickland, age 77, passed away on July 20, 2020. He was born to Myrtle and Norman Strickland on March 8, 1943 in Laurel, MS. He was survived by his daughter, Daisy(his beloved cat), Bradley & Alana Pacher, Briana & Greg Kurth(his grandchildren Madeline&Cole), Benjamin Pacher, Billy Pacher, his many friends, as well as numerous Strickland and Nicholson family members. He attended George H. Gardner High School in Laurel, MS. He later attended William Carey for his Bachelor's Degree and received his Master's from the University of Southern Mississippi. Jerry was a former Marine, a former teacher in Hattiesburg and New Orleans, and an active member of Bayou Bluff Tennis Club and regularly participated in tournaments. He currently worked at Gulf Coast Psychotherapy since 1999. He was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.


Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 8, 2020.
