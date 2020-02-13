Home

WRIGHT-BROWN FUNERAL HOME - COWETA
210 S. Broadway
Coweta, OK 74429
(918) 486-5515
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
WRIGHT-BROWN FUNERAL HOME - COWETA
210 S. Broadway
Coweta, OK 74429
1943 - 2020
Jerry Wayne Moore Obituary
Jerry Wayne Moore

Dec. 1, 1943 - Feb. 9, 2020

Broken Arrow

Jerry Wayne Moore, age 77, resident of Broken Arrow, OK (formerly of Gulfport, MS) passed away February 9, 2020.

He was born December 1, 1943 in Meridian, MS to Claude M. and Elsie (Higginbotham) Moore. Jerry was a 1961 graduate of Meridian High School. In 1998, he retired from Bell South as a Network Technician.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Sharron Jewel (Clark) Moore; his four children, Joseph Moore (Cassie), Melissa Purchner, Melinda Nichols (Chris), and Theresa Desporte (Dennis); and his sister, Claudia (Moore) Webb.

Services celebrating Jerry's life will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel in Coweta, OK. Memories may be shared at www.brownfamilycares.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
