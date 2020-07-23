Jesse J. Dore, Sr.
1929 ~ 2020
Biloxi
Jesse J. Dore, Sr., 91, of Biloxi, MS passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 in Gulfport.
Mr. Dore was a native of Erath, LA and a resident of the Coast for over 80 years. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from the V.A. Medical Center. Mr. Dore was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, The French Club and The Elks Lodge.
Mr. Dore's survivors include his wife, Elizabeth "Betsy" Misko Dore; his daughter, Doreen Smith; his sons, Jesse (Leslie) Dore and Clayton Dore; his grandchildren, Lauren (Blain) Teneyck, Ashleigh (Aaron Martin) Smith, T.J., Ryan and Connor; and five great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on Friday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 am. Friends may visit from 9:30 am until Mass time. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Park.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve this family.
