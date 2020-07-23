1/1
Jesse Dore Sr.
1929 - 2020
Jesse J. Dore, Sr.



1929 ~ 2020

Biloxi

Jesse J. Dore, Sr., 91, of Biloxi, MS passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 in Gulfport.

Mr. Dore was a native of Erath, LA and a resident of the Coast for over 80 years. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from the V.A. Medical Center. Mr. Dore was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, The French Club and The Elks Lodge.

Mr. Dore's survivors include his wife, Elizabeth "Betsy" Misko Dore; his daughter, Doreen Smith; his sons, Jesse (Leslie) Dore and Clayton Dore; his grandchildren, Lauren (Blain) Teneyck, Ashleigh (Aaron Martin) Smith, T.J., Ryan and Connor; and five great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on Friday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 am. Friends may visit from 9:30 am until Mass time. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Park.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve this family.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 23, 2020
Paw paw Doree An angel was taken to the Heavens with Jesus Christ His savior and king and to join those that went before him and now he is Dining with Jesus and enjoying heaven A Patriarc for the Family He will wipe your tears away and put springs is in your steps and songs in your hearts and when you hear bells ring you know that's him sending all his love from above I will miss him cause when I saw j at the Bingo he would say Hey pretty girl and I would say hey my Poppy and I would say where is Babboot nDoreen He would say they coming there in the car and then Jess came in and I would tell Jess are you still there He would say yes doing great We hug hello like family My sympathys and love for Babboot Betsey and families and children and grandchildren and great grandchildren too Love y'all much May he rests in the arms of Jesus Christ forevermore .
Leigh Adamson Adamson
Family
