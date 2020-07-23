Paw paw Doree An angel was taken to the Heavens with Jesus Christ His savior and king and to join those that went before him and now he is Dining with Jesus and enjoying heaven A Patriarc for the Family He will wipe your tears away and put springs is in your steps and songs in your hearts and when you hear bells ring you know that's him sending all his love from above I will miss him cause when I saw j at the Bingo he would say Hey pretty girl and I would say hey my Poppy and I would say where is Babboot nDoreen He would say they coming there in the car and then Jess came in and I would tell Jess are you still there He would say yes doing great We hug hello like family My sympathys and love for Babboot Betsey and families and children and grandchildren and great grandchildren too Love y'all much May he rests in the arms of Jesus Christ forevermore .

