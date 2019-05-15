Jesse Toves Fegurgur



1961 - 2019



Gulfport



Jesse Toves Fegurgur, age 57, of Gulfport, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019.



Jesse was a native of Sinajana, Guam. He graduated from George Washington High School and worked as an electrical technician for Keith Huber Inc. He also served in the United States Army.



He is preceded in death by his father, Felix SN. Fegurgur; his mother, Maria T. Fegurgur; his brothers, Jose T., Antonio T. and Ricky T. Fegurgur; his sister, Teresita T. Fegurgur; his brothers-in-law, David Quinene and John Erickson; his father-in-law, Juan M. Manibusan; his mother-in-law, Lourdes T. Manibusan and his sister-in-law, Monica M. Bolden.



Jesse is survived by his wife of 33 years, Arlene M. Fegurgur; his children, Natasha F. (Thao) Phan and Norene F. (Alexander) Vahai; his siblings, Joaquin (Emilia) Fegurgur, Annie F. Quinene, Rosita (Richard) Hoffman, Vincent (Gemma) Mantanona, Antonita (Romy) Cabrito, and Elaine F. Erickson; his grandchildren, Aizea Nathaniel Vahai, Alani Erika-Rose Fegurgur Vahai, Evan Jesse Phan, and Elliott Nicholas Phan; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Joaquin (Jenbel) Manibusan, Lillian T. Manibusan, Doris (Gerald) Ogo, and Paul T. Manibusan; and his godchildren, Christopher F. Hoffman and Vanessalyn P. Mantanona.



Jesse loved to bar-b-que, cook, play with his grandchildren, spend time with family and friends, fish, and watch football. He was also the Vice President of the Chamorro Association.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 6:30 PM until 9 PM with Recitation of the Holy Rosary starting 7 PM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd., Biloxi, MS.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM with visitation starting at 12 PM at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Biloxi. Burial will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.



An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald on May 15, 2019